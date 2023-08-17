Ronald Darby visiting with Ravens on Thursday

With Marlon Humphrey set to miss some time after undergoing foot surgery, the Ravens are taking a look at another veteran cornerback.

Ronald Darby is taking a free-agent visit with Baltimore on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Darby, 29, spent the last two seasons with the Broncos. But he suffered a torn ACL in Week Five of 2022 and spent the rest of the year on injured reserve. Denver then released Darby in March.

Back in 2021, Darby started 11 games, recording 53 tackles and six passes defensed.

A second-round pick in the 2015 draft, Darby has taken visits with the Titans, Vikings, and Texans since being released.

Darby has appeared in 89 games with 88 starts for Buffalo, Philadelphia, Washington, and Denver. He has eight career interceptions with 90 passes defensed.