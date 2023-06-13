 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rondale Moore hopes “table turns” regarding his availability in 2023

  
Published June 13, 2023 02:41 AM
oOI15pXXW3Lo
June 12, 2023 01:52 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Arizona Cardinals' top non-quarterbacks of the 21st century, headlined by Chandler Jones.

Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown said last week that he wants to prove he can be the team’s No. 1 receiver in the wake of DeAndre Hopkins’ departure, but he won’t be enough to carry the team’s passing game on his own.

Rondale Moore is one of the players who the Cardinals will be looking to as a contributor. Moore’s ability to fulfill that hope will be tied to his ability to stay on the field.

Moore has missed 12 games over his first two NFL seasons and the 2021 second-round pick is coming into this season with an eye on showing that he’s someone the team can rely on from week to week.

“It is what it is. I work my tail off every day. I do what I’m supposed to do ,” Moore said, via Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com. “It’s just been an unfortunate turn of events and I haven’t been able to get it done. But at the end of the day, I know that I’ve done everything in my power to be out there. So hopefully that table turns and we get that narrative out the way.”

Greg Dortch, Zach Pascal, and third-round pick Michael Wilson will also be in the mix for playing time at receiver this fall. The total group is short on sure things, so Moore and Brown have plenty of company when it comes to proving themselves this year.