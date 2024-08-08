 Skip navigation
Rondale Moore out for season with knee injury

  
Published August 8, 2024 03:36 PM

Atlanta has lost one of its key offensive players for the 2024 season.

The Falcons announced on Thursday that receiver Rondale Moore has been placed on injured reserve, with multiple reports noting he suffered a season-ending knee injury during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Dolphins.

Moore sustained the injury during an 11-on-11 period and exited the field in an air cast.

Atlanta acquired Moore from Arizona in March in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Moore, 24, has 135 career catches for 1,201 yards with three touchdowns. He caught 40 passes for 352 yards with a TD last year and had 28 carries for 178 yards with a score. He was a second-round pick in the 2021 draft.

As a corresponding move, the Falcons have signed punter Ryan Sanborn — an undrafted rookie who was previously with the Texans. Atlanta also has Bradley Pinion at the position.