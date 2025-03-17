Rondale Moore visits Bears

Free agent wide receiver Rondale Moore is meeting with another NFC North team.

Moore visited the Vikings last week and NFL Media reports that he is in Chicago to meet with the Bears on Monday.

Moore was traded from the Cardinals to the Falcons ahead of the 2024 season, but he suffered a knee injury that led to him missing the entire season. The 2021 second-round pick had 135 catches for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns in Arizona. He also ran 52 times for 249 yards and a score, and he saw time as a returner in his rookie season.

The Bears added wideout Olamide Zaccheaus as a free agent last week and have DJ Moore and Rome Odunze back from last season.