Rondale Moore visits Titans Wednesday

  
Published March 19, 2025 12:47 PM

Wide receiver Rondale Moore’s search for his next NFL team has him in Nashville on Wednesday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Moore is visiting the Titans. Moore has also met with the Bears, Vikings, and Jets in recent days.

Moore was traded from the Cardinals to the Falcons for quarterback Desmond Ridder last year, but a knee injury kept him out for the entire season. The 2021 second-round pick had 135 catches for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns while running 52 times for 249 yards and a touchdown while in Arizona.

Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson, and Treylon Burks are the most experienced receivers on the Titans roster at the moment.