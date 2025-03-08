 Skip navigation
Ronnie Stanley agrees to new deal in Baltimore

  
Published March 8, 2025 05:46 PM

Ronnie Stanley isn’t going anywhere this offseason.

Stanley was set to become a free agent in a few days, but the Ravens announced on Saturday that their longtime left tackle has agreed to a new contract with the team. Stanley was No. 6 on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents and he was the top offensive tackle on the list.

The team did not disclose any details of the agreement, but Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that it is a three-year, $60 million deal with $44 million guaranteed at signing.

Stanley was the sixth overall pick of the 2016 draft and he’s been a starter since joining the Ravens. He’s dealt with a number of injuries over the course of his time in Baltimore, but started every game for the first time in his career during the 2024 season.

The Rams have re-signed Alaric Jackson, which leaves Cam Robinson of the Vikings as the top unattached tackle ahead of Monday’s start to the negotiating window.