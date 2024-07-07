Rookie LB Edgerrin Cooper impressed the Packers this offseason

Edgerrin Cooper was one of the best defensive players in college football last season, his final season at Texas A&M. The Packers may have gotten a steal with the 45th overall pick.

Cooper will head into training camp close to winning a starting job after making a good impression in the offseason program.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said during minicamp that he called a play designed to fool Cooper, but the All-American didn’t bite.

“I thought for sure we were going to get him on [it], and he did a heck of a job,” LaFleur said, via Mike Spofford of the team website. “I was kind of teasing the other coaches, ‘Did you preview him for that play?’ And they did not. So, that’s a credit to him and just how engaged he’s been and how locked in he’s been throughout the course of the offseason.”

Cooper was the first off-ball linebacker taken in the draft after 84 tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles last season for the Aggies.

New Packers coordinator Jeff Hafley will use three linebackers, but the team will have only two on the field in their nickel package. Cooper could join third-year pro Quay Walker in staying on the field for all three downs. Walker played 91 percent of the defensive snaps in the 14 games he played in 2023.

The Packers also have veterans Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson and third-round pick Ty’Ron Hopper in the linebackers room.

“He’s showing flashes, getting downhill, playing, flying around,” Walker said of Cooper. “I just tell him, ‘Don’t do no thinking, bro. Just fly around. If you mess up, it is what it is. You a rookie. Just take what you can learn . . . and go from there.’”