 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rookie resentment doesn’t happen often in the NFL

  
Published June 2, 2024 09:42 AM

Caitlin Clark has brought unprecedented attention to women’s basketball. And plenty of women’s basketball players seem to resent her for it.

The situation came to a head on Saturday, when Clark took an away-from-the-ball cheap shot, possibly preceded by this message from her assailant: “You’re a bitch.”

It’s an amazing development, but at some level it’s not surprising. Human nature includes plenty of conflicting and at times unhelpful traits. There’s a limit to the amount of hero worship and/or premature praise and/or perceived favoritism that people can take before they start to get irritated. The question is whether that irritation causes us to act out.

Most of the time, no. Sometimes, yes. Yesterday for Caitlin Clark, yes.

It’s a bizarre situation, to say the least. We’ve tried to think about whether that same dynamic has happened in the NFL. The closest comparison is Reggie Bush, who entered the NFL in 2006 with more hype (and endorsements) than any rookie in years. And while there didn’t seem to be widespread resentment of Bush, Rex Ryan defenses seemed to consistently target him.

After facing Bush in 2006, then-Ravens linebacker Bart Scott (who played in Ryan’s defense at the time) said Bush was “the media darling, a/k/a the golden boy of the NFL.” In 2012, when Bush was playing for the Dolphins, there was some open ugliness between Bush and Ryan’s Jets. (Bush later played for Ryan in Buffalo, eventually saying of the team under Rex, “We didn’t have discipline. . . . The lack of discipline we had from a team standpoint. Our coaching staff didn’t do a great job of making sure guys were held accountable.”)

There’s another difference between the two sports. In football, if you take a cheap shot at a player, you’ll potentially have to deal with his teammates. After Clark got flattened, only one teammate reacted — and she went over to help Clark up, not to confront her assailant. (The more responsible move is to not escalate the situation, and to let the powers-that-be handle it. It remains to be seen whether the powers-that-be will.)

Other than Bush (who never became the second coming of Gale Sayers), the NFL has never had a new player who arrived with the presumption that he would prpel the sport to unprecedented heights. Whenever that happens in any sport, however, it feels like something that should be embraced under the age-old theory that a rising tide lifts all boats.

Maybe WNBA players should think about that before trying to sink Caitlin Clark’s ship.