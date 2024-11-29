 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
nbc_pftpm_bradyonjonesv2_241129.jpg
Analyzing Brady’s criticism of former NYG QB Jones

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
nbc_pftpm_bradyonjonesv2_241129.jpg
Analyzing Brady’s criticism of former NYG QB Jones

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Roquan Smith set to play, Kyle Van Noy doubtful for Ravens-Eagles

  
Published November 29, 2024 05:01 PM

The Ravens will have one of their most important defensive players when they face the Eagles on Sunday.

Linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) is off the injury report and is set to play against Philadelphia. Smith was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but was upgraded to a full participant on Friday.

But outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring/neck) is doubtful to play after he didn’t practice all week.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce (calf) and cornerback T.J. Tampa (ankle) are both questionable for the contest. Both players would need to be activated off of injured reserve to be on the field against Philadelphia.

Cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf/knee) and tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) have both been ruled out.

Defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle/rest), safety Sanoussi Kane (ankle), and defensive end Broderick Washington (knee/rest) are all off the injury report and are set to play.