Roquan Smith set to play, Kyle Van Noy doubtful for Ravens-Eagles

The Ravens will have one of their most important defensive players when they face the Eagles on Sunday.

Linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) is off the injury report and is set to play against Philadelphia. Smith was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but was upgraded to a full participant on Friday.

But outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring/neck) is doubtful to play after he didn’t practice all week.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce (calf) and cornerback T.J. Tampa (ankle) are both questionable for the contest. Both players would need to be activated off of injured reserve to be on the field against Philadelphia.

Cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf/knee) and tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) have both been ruled out.

Defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle/rest), safety Sanoussi Kane (ankle), and defensive end Broderick Washington (knee/rest) are all off the injury report and are set to play.