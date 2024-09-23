 Skip navigation
RT Troy Fautanu will undergo knee surgery but could return if Steelers make playoffs

  
Published September 22, 2024 10:54 PM

Steelers rookie right tackle Troy Fautanu was diagnosed with a dislocated kneecap and will undergo surgery to repair the ligament damage, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

He will miss the entire regular season but could return it Pittsburgh makes the postseason, per Rapoport.

The Steelers placed Fautanu on injured reserve Saturday, a day after he injured his knee at practice.

The team initially listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

The Steelers selected Fautanu in the first round of the 2024 draft. Broderick Jones started at right tackle in Week 1, and Fautanu did not get in the game.

In Week 2, Fautanu started and played 55 snaps to 11 for Jones.

Jones will take over the job full time in Fautanu’s absence.