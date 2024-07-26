 Skip navigation
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about

  
Published July 26, 2024 03:22 PM

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson was out of practice again on Friday, but he downplayed the significance of the calf injury that’s kept him on the sideline at training camp.

Wilson said that he tweaked his calf “doing a sled-push thing” during the team’s conditioning test on Wednesday afternoon. Wilson said that he is still “getting a lot of the mental reps and throwing stuff on the side” despite the injury and he said he doesn’t expect the calf to be a long-term problem.

“I feel good. It’s nothing to panic about or get too worried about,” Wilson said, via Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com.

Justin Fields is getting the first-team work while Wilson is out of action, but head coach Mike Tomlin said this week that Wilson remains the No. 1 player on the depth chart after being installed in that spot this offseason.