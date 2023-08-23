Russell Wilson: I don’t feel pressure, I don’t run from it, I look forward to it

The Broncos made a big investment in quarterback Russell Wilson last year, and Wilson responded with the worst season of his NFL career. The pressure is on Wilson to be a whole lot better this year.

But Wilson says that’s not a problem. In fact, Wilson believes he’s going to thrive under the pressure.

“Do I feel the pressure? No. I don’t run from it. I look forward to it. I run to it, if anything,” Wilson said. “We as a team, we’re all in this together. We’re all searching for one thing and that’s to get better every day. I’m not looking too far ahead. All the guys are trying to learn as much as we can from today’s practice and use that experience.”

With new head coach Sean Payton in Denver, there’s a lot of optimism that things can turn around for the Broncos. But that also means pressure on Wilson, and whether he runs toward it or away from it, the pressure is real.