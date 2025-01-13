Russell Wilson: I want to stay with Steelers

Russell Wilson’s first season with the Steelers ended with Saturday’s loss to the Ravens and he hopes that there will be a second one.

Wilson played on a one-year contract in 2024 and said that he has not had any substantive conversations with the Steelers about 2025, but they know that he has “always wanted to be here and play here.”

“That’s the plan,” Wilson said. “Obviously, I love it here and everything else. I think we have a great football team. Obviously it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, and I think there’s a lot more to do.”

Wilson missed the first six games of the season while recovering from a calf injury and the Steelers won six of his first seven starts, but they closed out the year with a five-game losing streak. Wilson said he “thought I played well” overall, but the Steelers did not score more than 17 points in any of their losses so they may have different designs on where they want the offense to go next season.