Russell Wilson inactive again for Steelers

Quarterback Russell Wilson is out for the Steelers again this week.

Wilson made the trip to Denver with the team despite the calf injury that sidelined him in Week One and he is on the inactive list again this weekend. Wilson will be listed as the emergency quarterback, so he’ll be in uniform but won’t play unless Justin Fields and Kyle Allen are both knocked out of the game.

The Steelers also have wide receiver Roman Wilson, safety Jalen Elliott, safety Terrell Edmunds, guard Isaac Seumalo, and defensive lineman Dean Lowry on the inactive list.

Zach Wilson will be the emergency quarterback for Denver. Wide receiver Devaughn Vele, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, running back Blake Watson, tight end Lucas Krull, offensive lineman Frank Crum, and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike are also out for the Broncos.

