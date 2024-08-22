 Skip navigation
Russell Wilson: I’ve just never been worried about what other people think

  
Published August 22, 2024 10:09 AM

After a pair of tough years with the Broncos, quarterback Russell Wilson elected to sign with the Steelers to continue his career.

Wilson is still listed as Pittsburgh’s QB1 entering the last week of the preseason and there’s a good chance he’ll hold onto that spot when the calendar flips to September. But Wilson has not necessarily had the chance to show off his best self in training camp, as he’s been dealing with a calf injury.

After all that’s happened over the last couple of years, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if Wilson gained motivation to succeed from those who doubt him. But when asked if he uses doubt to fuel him, Wilson said he doesn’t look at it that way.

“I never had it to keep me going,” Wilson said. “I’ve never been — I don’t know why — I’ve just never been worried about what other people think. I think ultimately I focus on, as I mentioned to you guys — obviously my faith means everything to me. God chose me for this, and He chose me to play this game. I’m one of 32 men in the world that get to do what I do, get to play this game every day. And you know, there’s eight billion people in the world, and for whatever reason, I get to be one of these guys. You know, I’m fortunate guys get to do this and walk into these white lines. And so, I always have to have great faith and just great belief. And so that’s just kind of in my spirit of me every day.

“And so for me, I don’t really focus on the outside part of it, I just focus on what God put in the inside and in terms of who he chose me to be, and just focus on that part of it. And then work your butt off every day. You know, this is the part where you just work on the fundamentals. You work on your craft. You’re obsessed with it. You’re obsessed with learning, that part of it, and that’s the part that makes it great.”

Wilson completed 66 percent of his passes in 2023 for 3,070 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 15 games.