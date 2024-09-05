 Skip navigation
Russell Wilson limited in practice with calf tightness

  
Published September 5, 2024 02:47 PM

Russell Wilson’s training camp started with a calf injury and the Steelers quarterback is dealing with more calf issues days before the team’s first game of the regular season.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Thursday that Wilson was limited in practice earlier in the day. Tomlin said that calf tightness was the reason why he did not fully participate.

It’s the same calf that Wilson hurt in his training camp conditioning test and Tomlin said that Wilson will be going for further evaluation. The team will announce injury designations for their road game against the Falcons on Friday.

If Wilson is unable to go, Justin Fields would be in line to make the start for the Steelers. Fields was acquired after the Steelers signed Wilson, but Tomlin said Wilson was in pole position to start to kick off the offseason and the pecking order never changed despite Wilson’s missed time. It remains to be seen if the current calf issue will have any long-term impact on the situation.