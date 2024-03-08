Russell Wilson met with Giants

There’s now another known team interested in Russell Wilson.

Before his scheduled meeting with the Steelers, Wilson met with the Giants in New Jersey, PFT has confirmed.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport noted earlier on Friday morning that Wilson was spotted in the Newark airport. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report on what was termed “an exploratory meeting” between the Giants and Wilson.

New York signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year contract last year and he’s set to make $36 million guaranteed in 2024. But Jones’ performance last season was not up to par in the six games he was able to play in 2023. He completed 68 percent of his throws for 909 yards with just two touchdowns and six interceptions, which works out to a 70.5 passer rating. He took 30 sacks, getting taken down on 15.8 percent of his dropbacks.

So, Wilson could provide the Giants with some competition in the quarterbacks room.

Last season, Wilson completed 66.4 percent of his throws for 3,070 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 15 games. He could potentially take a veteran minimum salary, as Denver is still set to pay him in 2024.

In addition to the Giants and Steelers, Schefter notes that the Raiders may also have interest in meeting with Wilson.