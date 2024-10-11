 Skip navigation
Russell Wilson off of injury report, Jaylen Warren questionable for Week 6

  
Published October 11, 2024 04:19 PM

For the first time this season, Russell Wilson is set to be active for a game.

After head coach Mike Tomlin said Wilson was “probably” going to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Justin Fields for Sunday’s game against the Raiders, Wilson (calf) is off the injury report for Week 6.

Wilson was a full participant in practice for all three days this week, though Tomlin noted on Tuesday that Wilson would be taking reps with the scout-team offense.

Running back Jaylen Warren (knee) may also return after missing the last two games, as he’s questionable. Warren was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but full on Friday.

While tight end Pat Freiermuth was added to the injury report on Thursday with a calf injury, he was a full participant on Friday and is set to play.

Safety Damontae Kazee (ankle), linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring), linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee), running back/returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), and defensive end DeMarvin Leal (neck) are all out.