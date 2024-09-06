 Skip navigation
kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Russell Wilson officially questionable for season opener

  
Published September 6, 2024 04:03 PM

All signs are pointing to Justin Fields starting at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday.

The latest indication is the Steelers list Wilson as questionable after a second consecutive limited practice. Fields took the first-team reps Friday.

Wilson originally injured his calf pushing a sled during the team’s conditioning test the day before training camp. He missed 10 practices while rehabbing.

Wilson played six series in the preseason, with the injury appearing to be behind him. But Wilson experienced tightness in Thursday’s practice, limiting him.

Thus, Fields, not Wilson, likely takes the field with the starting offense against the Falcons.

The Steelers ruled out wide receiver Roman Wilson (ankle), offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) and defensive lineman Logan Lee (calf).