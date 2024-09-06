Russell Wilson officially questionable for season opener

All signs are pointing to Justin Fields starting at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday.

The latest indication is the Steelers list Wilson as questionable after a second consecutive limited practice. Fields took the first-team reps Friday.

Wilson originally injured his calf pushing a sled during the team’s conditioning test the day before training camp. He missed 10 practices while rehabbing.

Wilson played six series in the preseason, with the injury appearing to be behind him. But Wilson experienced tightness in Thursday’s practice, limiting him.

Thus, Fields, not Wilson, likely takes the field with the starting offense against the Falcons.

The Steelers ruled out wide receiver Roman Wilson (ankle), offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) and defensive lineman Logan Lee (calf).