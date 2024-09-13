Russell Wilson questionable, but Justin Fields still in line to start vs. Broncos

It sounds like Justin Fields will make his second consecutive start for Pittsburgh to open the season.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Friday that Russell Wilson will be listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Broncos. But as has been the case all week, the team is still preparing to start Fields.

"[O]bviously if [Wilson’s] availability is questionable, then starting is less so,” Tomlin said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. But we’ve been in that mindset all week, man. Like I’ve said, we’ve been focused on getting Justin ready to play and we’ll continue in that mindset as we push forward toward game time.”

With that, multiple reporters on the Steelers beat noted that Fields is likely to start with Kyle Allen as the team’s backup and Wilson as the emergency No. 3, much like last week.

Fields finished the season opener 17-of-23 passing for 156 yards with 57 yards rushing on 14 attempts.

Pittsburgh’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.