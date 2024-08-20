Russell Wilson remains QB1 on Steelers latest depth chart

Entering the final week of preseason play, the Steelers’ order at quarterback has not changed.

Russell Wilson remains QB1 on the depth chart Pittsburgh released on Tuesday. Justin Fields is listed as the backup.

Wilson, who has been dealing with a calf injury during training camp, started last week’s matchup with the Bills, playing 21 snaps. He finished 8-of-10 for 47 yards, also taking three sacks.

Fields played the majority of the game, finishing 11-of-17 for 92 yards. He also took eight carries for 42 yards, including a 20-yard run.

Via Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith told reporters on Tuesday that Wilson still isn’t 100 percent.

“I give Russ a lot of credit for going out there,” Smith said. “I think a lot of guys in that situation may have tapped out. He hadn’t had enough reps. He wanted to go out there.

“There are some things that I didn’t call for him that I did call for Justin.”

Smith also noted that the true “burden” of the quarterback decision will not fall on him.

The Steelers will finish their preseason on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Lions in Detroit.