Russell Wilson: There are tough moments, you have to have thick skin

When the Giants traded back into the first round to select quarterback Jaxson Dart in April, the clock started on making him their starting quarterback.

Giants fans at MetLife Stadium made it clear on Sunday night that they are ready for the future to start now. Dart came into the game to play three snaps and his return to the sideline so Russell Wilson could re-enter the game led to boos from the home crown.

There were other moments of booing the offense in a 22-9 loss that dropped the Giants to 0-3 on the season. Head coach Brian Daboll made no suggestion that a quarterback change is coming and Wilson shared his own response to the negative reactions.

“Yeah, there are highs and lows and always tough moments,” Wilson said, via a transcript from the team. “You know, you got to have thick skin, you know what I mean? You got to be able to know who you are, the player that you are, know what you’re capable of. Obviously I’ve been able to show that throughout my career and obviously last week and everything else, too, what we’re capable of as an offense. I think they made a couple more plays than us today. I think it was a 9-6 game for most of the game. Pretty tight. We needed one or two big plays. Unfortunately didn’t come our way.”

Wilson and the Giants offense put up a lot of points in Dallas in Week 2, but they did not score a touchdown Sunday night or in their Week 1 loss to the Commanders. That’s more than being one or two plays away and those performances are going to make it harder for the Giants to stay on their current course for much longer.