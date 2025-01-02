Russell Wilson wants to have amnesia as he moves on from three straight losses

Russell Wilson made a lot of smart decisions in his first seven starts with the Steelers, but the last three weeks have not been as fruitful.

Wilson threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles during a three-game losing streak that knocked the Steelers out of first place in the AFC North. They’ll need a win and a Ravens loss to the Browns to move back into the top spot, but they need a better performance with any result to put them on better footing for the postseason and they’ll need a cleaner performance from Wilson for any of that to have any chance of happening.

On Wednesday, Wilson said wiping his memory clean is essential to getting one.

“I think the most important thing is you have got to have amnesia,” Wilson said, via the team’s website. “This is one of those games that they’ve got good players. We’ve got good players. There’s going to be highs, there’s going to be lows throughout a game, throughout season, throughout all that. And just having amnesia, that’s when the great things are happening, to be able to move on and move to the next play. I think that’s going to be key for winning football.”

The Steelers need to find that key or it will be a short stay in the playoffs ahead of a new round of questions about what they’ll do at quarterback in the future.