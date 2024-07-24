Ryan Kelly: I’d like to stay with Colts, they don’t want to do early extension

Center Ryan Kelly is kicking off his ninth season with the Colts, but he’ll have to wait a while to see if he’ll be around for a full decade.

Kelly and the rest of the Colts veterans reported to training camp on Wednesday. It’s the final year of Kelly’s current contract and he told reporters that his representatives spoke to the Colts about his desire to extend his stay beyond this season, but said that the Colts made it clear that they weren’t interested in an extension before the 2024 campaign.

“It is what it is,” Kelly said, via multiple reporters.

Kelly was named a Pro Bowler for the fourth time in his career in 2023 and he’s started all 114 regular season and playoff games he’s played since joining the team as a 2016 first-round pick, so he’s been a fixture in the middle of the line for Indianapolis. That will continue to be the case this year, but all bets are off from there.