Ryan Poles: Caleb Williams’ development is “huge factor,” but won’t limit choice for coach

While it’s not the only factor in Chicago’s coaching search, the development of quarterback Caleb Williams is a key element and responsibility for whoever lands the job.

General Manager Ryan Poles noted during his Tuesday press conference that it will be a “huge factor” in the choice of head coach. But Poles also isn’t letting it be a limiting factor.

“I think for a young quarterback, obviously, there’s an ideal fit,” Poles said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “But at the end of the day, you got to look at all the characteristics of what you’re looking for in a head coach, and then you got to see what’s the best bundle of those to bring in the building.

“Obviously, we’re talking about leadership, accountability, some of those important things that carry over. Regardless of what the situation is, those have to be there. To ignore those just to go to the other side, I think that’s a bad deal, too. Really, it’s the candidate that has the best collection of all those things.”

Chicago has cast a wide net, with interviews reportedly requested or scheduled with candidates from Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. But no matter who is hired, getting the most out of Williams will be a top priority.