Ryan Poles does not rule out trading for Bears next head coach

The Bears are trying to leave no stone unturned when it comes to finding their next head coach.

General Manager Ryan Poles did not rule out trading for a coach when asked specifically about the possibility in his Tuesday press conference.

“We’ll look at all avenues to get the best coach here,” Poles said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

“We’re looking for clear vision, a developmental mindset, really good game management, and obviously a plan to develop a quarterback is going to be a key part of that as well,” Poles added. “There’s going to be some names that you don’t expect that are going to surprise you because we’re digging deeper than we ever have before.”

Poles, who was hired as G.M. in 2022, is leading the search for Chicago’s next coach, which team owner George McCaskey and team president/CEO Kevin Warren also confirmed on Tuesday.

“It has been a long season where those Mondays have been very, very difficult to review after we have come up short,” Poles said. “And I have to take responsibility as the leader of the football operation for that. And I also have to make sure that we find solutions to make sure that we don’t make that mistake again and we can continue to improve.”

The Bears have compiled a 15-36 record in three seasons with Poles as G.M.