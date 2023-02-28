 Skip navigation
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Earnhardt Jr.: 'Surreal' to have NASCAR in Chicago
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Earnhardt Jr.: 'Surreal' to have NASCAR in Chicago
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Ryan Poles: Plan is to start Justin Fields, but have to do homework on QB class

  
Published February 28, 2023 05:22 AM
nbc_bfa_bears1stroundpick_230227
February 27, 2023 04:18 PM
Charles Robinson joins Brother from Another to discuss what the Chicago Bears might do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and how Justin Fields fits into the equation.

The Bears have the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and what they’ll do with it will be a storyline in the coming weeks and months.

Monday brought a report that said the team is leaning toward trading the pick away to a team looking for a quarterback, which would leave them to move forward with Justin Fields running the offense. There was also word that they intend to meet with the top quarterback prospects in this year’s class, which General Manager Ryan Poles confirmed during a press conference from the Scouting Combine on Tuesday.

Poles said that isn’t a sign that they’re looking to move on without Fields, however. He said he has not spoken to other teams about trading the 2021 first-round pick and that the team’s mindset is to move forward with the quarterback, but that they need to do their due diligence on the players entering the league this year.

“That’s the plan right now. We’re going to do our homework on this class,” Poles said.

Poles reiterated that he’d need to be blown away by a prospect in order to shift gears at quarterback this offseason. If that doesn’t happen, it seems likely that another team will be on the clock when the draft begins in April.