Ryan Tannehill: I knew I was going to bounce back this week

Week One was a bad one for Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and his poor outing against the Saints was followed by a lot of discussion about whether it was a sign that Tannehill’s days as an effective NFL quarterback were numbered.

Tannehill provided an effective counterargument on Sunday. After the Chargers jumped out to an 11-0 lead, Tannehill finally sparked the Titans offense to life with a 70-yard hookup with wide receiver Treylon Burks halfway through the second quarter.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said the team was “leaking oil” at that point, but things ran much more smoothly the rest of the way. Tannehill ended the day 20-of-24 for 246 yards and a touchdown while also running for a score and leading a game-winning drive in overtime.

“I knew last week wasn’t who I am as a player,” Tannehill said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean. “I knew I was going to bounce back this week. But it’s nice to feel that support from your teammates throughout the week.”

Not allowing yourself to get too low after a bad performance means you can’t get too hyped about a positive one, so Tannehill and the Titans will try to stay on an even keel as they move toward their Week Three trip to Cleveland.