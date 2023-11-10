Ryan Tannehill questionable, Treylon Burks out for Titans

Though Will Levis will be taking over as Tennessee’s starting quarterback moving forward, the Titans are still looking to have Ryan Tannehill serve as the club’s backup.

But he still may not be available for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Mike Vrabel said during his Friday press conference that Tannehill will be listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision.

Tannehill is returning from an ankle injury suffered during the team’s Week 6 loss to the Ravens in London.

Vrabel also ruled out receiver Treylon Burks (concussion), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb), offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder), and guard Daniel Brunskill (ankle).

Offensive lineman Chris Hubbard has cleared concussion protocol and is good to go.