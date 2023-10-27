Ryan Tannehill ruled out for Week 8, Will Levis and Malik Willis to play

Ryan Tannehill’s ankle injury will officially keep him sidelined for Week 8.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Friday that Tannehill is out for the matchup with the Falcons. As Vrabel mentioned earlier in the week, both Will Levis and Malik Willis are set to see time at quarterback during the game.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported earlier in the week that Tennessee is preparing for Levis to start. But that might not mean much if both QBs are set to see time.

Willis came on in relief of Tannehill after the quarterback suffered his injury during the matchup with the Ravens in London. He completed 4-of-5 passes for 74 yards in the contest but also took four sacks.

As a rookie last season, Willis was 1-2 as a starter. He completed 31-of-61 passes for 276 yards with three interceptions in eight appearances.

Levis missed time in the preseason due to a thigh injury. In limited action, he completed 9-of-14 passes for 85 yards with a pick.

We’ll see how the Titans divide the snaps between the two quarterbacks on Sunday afternoon.