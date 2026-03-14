S Nick Scott agrees to return to Panthers

The Panthers are re-signing starting safety Nick Scott, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports.

Scott, who turns 31 in May, will sign a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million.

He has spent the past two seasons with the Panthers after four seasons with the Rams and one with the Bengals.

In 2025, Scott started all 17 games and played 98 percent of the defensive snaps. He totaled a career-high 111 tackles with one interception, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Scott entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Rams in 2019.

He has recorded 355 tackles, five interceptions, 14 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.