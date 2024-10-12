Saints activate RB Kendre Miller from injured reserve

The Saints activated running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday.

Miller, who returned to practice Oct. 3, will make his season debut against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

He played only eight games last season because of injuries. Since the Saints drafted him in the third round, he has had a meniscus injury in his right knee, a right knee sprain, a hamstring strain, a high ankle sprain and most recently, another hamstring strain. Miller injured his hamstring on the first day of training camp this summer.

Miller saw action on 112 offensive snaps and five on special teams last season and totaled 51 touches for 273 yards and a touchdown.

The Saints also have Jamaal Williams and Jordan Mims behind Alvin Kamara.