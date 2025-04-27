Saints agree to terms with 11 undrafted free agents

The Saints announced agreements with 11 undrafted free agents on Sunday.

Defensive end Omari Thomas is part of the group. Thomas played 61 games and made 41 starts during his time at Tennessee and had 115 tackles, five sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 12 passes defensed, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a blocked kick for the Volunteers.

The Saints also signed South Dakota State cornerback Dayls Beanum, Alabama punter James Burnip, Wake Forest edge rusher Jasheen Davis, UTSA safety Elliott Davison, SMU wide receiver Moochie Dixon, North Dakota tackle Easton Kilty, Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell, South Carolina guard Torricelli Simpkins III, Virginia wide receiver Chris Tyree, and Delaware running back Marcus Yarns.

The Saints also drafted nine players so there are now 20 rookies set to join the Saints for the rest of their offseason activities.