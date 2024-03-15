Saints agree to terms with Stanley Morgan

Wide receiver Stanley Morgan is heading home for the 2024 season.

Morgan grew up in New Orleans and the Saints announced on Friday that they have agreed to terms with Morgan on a contract. They did not share the terms of that deal.

Morgan left Louisiana to go to Nebraska for college and he signed with the Bengals after going undrafted in 2019. He played the majority of his snaps on special teams while appearing in 51 games for the Bengals over the last five seasons.

Morgan had five catches for 29 yards and he was credited with 30 tackles in the kicking game. He joins Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Cedrick Wilson, and A.T. Perry in the Saints’ receiving corps.