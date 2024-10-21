Saints agree to terms with WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Saints have signed free agent receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Bills cut him last week, and the Saints worked him out Monday.

Valdes-Scantling had two catches for 26 yards in six games with the Bills. He had 63 catches for the Chiefs the two previous seasons and 123 catches during four seasons with the Packers.

He has played 98 games in seven seasons.

The Saints need help at the position with Chris Olave in concussion protocol and Rashid Shaheed out for the season with a knee injury.

“Well, he’s played in our league,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday before the agreement with Valdes-Scantling, via Matthew Paras of nola.com. “He’s a bigger receiver, got a good speed element to him. I think he’s somebody that fits some of the things we that might be needing, in particular with loss of Shaheed, another speed element, I think, is something that we would consider.”