Saints and Commanders flipped from “no” to “yes,” delivering Thursday night flexing

  
Published May 22, 2023 04:59 PM
nbc_pft_tnfflex_230331
March 31, 2023 08:32 AM
Roger Goodell believes flexing TNF isn’t a health and safety concern, but Mike Florio and Peter King shed light on why they feel it’s wrong for the players, the fans and the game as a whole.

At the end of the day, the Saints and Commanders made the difference.

Along with the Panthers and the Broncos.

With New Orleans and Washington flipping from “no” to “yes” and with Carolina and Denver moving from “abstain” to “yes,” the league office get the 24 “yes” votes it needed to activate late-season Thursday night flexing.

It’s unclear at this point why New Orleans and Commanders changed their positions from “no” to “yes.” That’s a more significant move than a shift from abstention.

If any of those four teams had voted anything other than yes, the proposal would have failed. It’s possible there’s an interesting story or two to tell as to why the Commanders and Saints changed their positions. (And it’s probably we’re currently trying to find out what it is.)

Regardless, the league needed 24 votes -- and it got 24 exactly. Often in cases like this, another vote will be taken to allow the impression to be created that everyone was on the same page. In this case, the takeaway is clear.

A full 25 percent of the league believes late-season Thursday night flexing is the wrong move. In other words, this ain’t over .