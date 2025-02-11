Saints announce Kellen Moore as their new head coach

Kellen Moore helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl at the Superdome on Sunday and he will now try to do the same for that stadium’s usual home team.

The Saints announced that they have finalized an agreement with Moore, who was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, to become their head coach on Tuesday. Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement that Moore “is the right person to help us re-establish a winning program and culture that our fans are accustomed to and have come to expect.”

“I am excited to join the New Orleans Saints and deeply appreciate the faith that Mrs. Benson and the entire Saints organization have placed in me,” Moore said in a statement of his own. “I look forward to embracing the challenges ahead and am eager to get started. I would also like to thank the Philadelphia Eagles for an incredible 2024 season. I’m excited to begin this new chapter.”

The Saints have not made the playoffs since 2020 and Moore will be charged with breaking that drought as soon as possible.