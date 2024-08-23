Saints bring back LB Andrew Dowell

Linebacker Andrew Dowell is back with the Saints.

Dowell appeared in 34 games for the team between 2020 and 2022, but tore his ACL last summer. He spent the year on injured reserve and the Saints announced his signing to the 90-man roster on Friday.

They also signed defensive tackle Camron Peterson. Defensive back Kaleb Ford-Dement and defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat were waived to open space for Dowell and Peterson.

Dowell was a special teams regular in his previous appearances with the Saints. He had 22 tackles and two forced fumbles in that role.

Peterson spent time with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Southern last year. He tried out for the Saints earlier this year.