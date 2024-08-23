 Skip navigation
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Saints bring back LB Andrew Dowell

  
Published August 23, 2024 02:04 PM

Linebacker Andrew Dowell is back with the Saints.

Dowell appeared in 34 games for the team between 2020 and 2022, but tore his ACL last summer. He spent the year on injured reserve and the Saints announced his signing to the 90-man roster on Friday.

They also signed defensive tackle Camron Peterson. Defensive back Kaleb Ford-Dement and defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat were waived to open space for Dowell and Peterson.

Dowell was a special teams regular in his previous appearances with the Saints. He had 22 tackles and two forced fumbles in that role.

Peterson spent time with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Southern last year. He tried out for the Saints earlier this year.