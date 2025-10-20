 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints C Erik McCoy, RB Kendre Miller out for the season

  
Published October 20, 2025 03:02 PM

Saints head coach Kellen Moore opened his Monday press conference by confirming a pair of season-ending injuries.

Center Erik McCoy tore his biceps in Sunday’s 26-14 loss to the Bears and running back Kendre Miller tore his ACL.

“Really unfortunate because both of those guys have been playing some really good football,” Moore said.

McCoy was also limited to seven games because of injuries last season. Moore said that the team will “juggle a few pieces” in the coming days to figure out the best offensive line combination as they move toward their Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Miller had one carry for seven yards against Chicago. He had 47 carries for 193 yards and a touchdown in seven overall appearances.