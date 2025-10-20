Saints C Erik McCoy, RB Kendre Miller out for the season

Saints head coach Kellen Moore opened his Monday press conference by confirming a pair of season-ending injuries.

Center Erik McCoy tore his biceps in Sunday’s 26-14 loss to the Bears and running back Kendre Miller tore his ACL.

“Really unfortunate because both of those guys have been playing some really good football,” Moore said.

McCoy was also limited to seven games because of injuries last season. Moore said that the team will “juggle a few pieces” in the coming days to figure out the best offensive line combination as they move toward their Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Miller had one carry for seven yards against Chicago. He had 47 carries for 193 yards and a touchdown in seven overall appearances.