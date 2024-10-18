Saints CB Paulson Adebo carted off with vacuum splint on his right leg

The last thing the Saints needed was yet another injury, and the latest one appears serious.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo had an vacuum splint placed on his right leg and was placed on a cart for a ride to the X-ray room.

Adebo was running over to help teammate Jordan Howden tackle Javonte Williams after a 9-yard gain on a pass from Bo Nix with 9:52 remaining in the second quarter. Adebo crashed into the pile and immediately grabbed his right leg while signaling for medical help.

Amazon Prime chose not to show a replay of the injury.

Rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry replaced Adebo, who made a team-leading six tackles before departing.

The Broncos scored the game’s first touchdown on an 8-yard run by Williams after Adebo’s injury. Denver leads 13-0, having also gotten field goals of 46 and 32 yards by former Saints kicker Wil Lutz.

UPDATE 9:50 P.M. ET: The Saints have ruled out Adebo with a knee injury.