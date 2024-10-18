Saints could be slipping toward fire-sale mode

The Saints started 2-0. Five straight losses later, with two games to go until the trade deadline, the Saints might soon have to think about using current assets to enhance the team’s future.

The biggest name, and the most obvious candidate for a trade, is running back Alvin Kamara. His contract carries a $25 million compensation package for 2025. He’ll be released after the season without a revised deal. If that happens, the Saints will get no compensation.

Why not trade him instead?

Rodney Harrison and I kicked around some potential destinations during Friday’s PFT Live. A case can be made for the Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Broncos, Cowboys, Vikings to be interested.

The question is whether a contender is interested in giving up a draft pick or two for a part-season rental, plus playoffs, with Kamara.

Kamara might welcome a new start. He left mandatory minicamp over frustrations regarding his contract. As he sees players like Davante Adams and Amari Cooper go from non-contenders to contenders, how could he not be interested in making the jump to a team with a chance at winning a Super Bowl?

The Saints face the Chargers and Panthers before the window closes on trading Kamara, or any other veteran who might be getting close to the end of the road in New Orleans. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Defensive end Cam Jordan. Even quarterback Derek Carr could be a candidate, if a starting quarterback is injured elsewhere over the next 18 days.