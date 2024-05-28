 Skip navigation
Saints DE Tanoh Kpassagnon suffered torn Achilles

  
Published May 28, 2024 02:18 PM

The Saints will not have one of their key defensive players due to a significant injury.

Head coach Dennis Allen said during his Tuesday press conference that defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon tore his Achilles during the offseason.

While Kpassagnon will be sidelined to start the season, Allen noted there’s a chance he could return at some point during the year.

After beginning his career as a Chiefs second-round pick in 2017, Kpassagnon signed with the Saints as a free agent in 2021. He has recorded 9.5 sacks with the Saints over the last three seasons. In 2023, he totaled 3.5 sacks with four tackles for loss and nine QB sacks, playing a rotational role for all 17 games. He was on the field for 37 percent of defensive snaps and 14 percent of special teams snaps.

Kpassagnon has 16.5 career sacks with 22 tackles for loss and 41 quarterback hits in 101 games with 34 starts.