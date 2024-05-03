 Skip navigation
Saints decline the fifth-year option on Payton Turner’s contract

  
Published May 2, 2024 09:07 PM

The Saints officially declined the fifth-year option on defensive end Payton Turner’s contract.

It was not a surprise considering it would have fully guaranteed Turner $13.39 million for 2025.

Turner was one of 12 players to have his fifth-year option declined, and two other first-round picks from 2021 — Alex Leatherwood and Rashod Bateman — were not eligible. (Bateman signed a two-year extension with the Ravens.)

Turner was the 28th overall pick, the third edge rusher selected that year, but he has played only 15 games in three seasons.

In his career, he has totaled 29 tackles, three sacks and eight quarterback hits.