Report: Saints DT Khristian Boyd fined $4,600 for illegal hit on DeVonta Smith

The NFL has fined Saints rookie defensive tackle Khristian Boyd $4,600 for his hit that put Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith in concussion protocol, Matthew Paras of nola.com reports.

A first offense for a hit on a defenseless player can draw a fine up to $16,883 for a first offense, but the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement does not allow a fine in excess of 10 percent of a player’s salary cap number. Boyd’s salary cap charge for 2024 is $839,707.

Boyd was not penalized for the hit.

Smith caught a 5-yard pass early in the fourth quarter when Paulson Adebo and Pete Werner wrapped him up and Boyd came in from the other side and hit Smith high. Smith’s helmet flew off, and he did not return.

The Eagles listed Smith as a non-participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough.

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who the Saints traded to the Eagles in 2022, called it “the dirtiest shit” he’s ever seen in football.

Boyd defended himself in a now-deleted Instagram story.

“I would never deliberately try to give someone a serious injury. Just tried to make a play on the ball. We well soon 6,” Boyd wrote.

On Monday, Saints coach Dennis Allen defended his players from accusations of dirty play.