Saints fear Erik McCoy suffered a biceps tear on Sunday

Saints center Erik McCoy left Sunday’s loss to the Bears with an injury and it may be a long time before he’s back in the lineup.

Head coach Kellen Moore said that the team’s fear is that McCoy, who was in a sling after the game, suffered a biceps tear on Sunday. Running back Kendre Miller injured his knee in the game and Moore said that could also be a serious injury.

“There’s concern for both those guys. We’ll see how it goes. Obviously the tests will confirm it tomorrow,” Moore said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “Obviously both those guys came out and were not able to come back so we’ll yeah, we’ll hope for the best, but it might be a concern for us moving forward.”

McCoy was limited to seven games by injuries last season, but was still named a Pro Bowler for the second straight year.