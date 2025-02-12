Saints grant permission to Seahawks to speak with senior offensive asst. Rick Dennison

With Kellen Moore officially becoming the Saints head coach this week, one of the assistants from the club’s previous staff is likely headed to the Pacific Northwest.

According to a report from NFL Media, the Saints have granted permission for senior offensive assistant Rick Dennison to speak with the Seahawks about joining their offensive staff.

Dennison, 66, joined New Orleans last year when the team hired Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator. He is now looking to join Kubiak in Seattle after he was hired in the same position there this offseason.

Dennison’s long coaching career stretches back to the 90s. While he spent most of his career with the Broncos as an offensive assistant, he’s also spent time with the Texans, Ravens, Bills, Jets, and Vikings.