Saints interview Eagles asst. head coach Jemal Singleton for OC

One of Philadelphia’s top assistant coaches could be following former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to New Orleans.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Eagles assistant head coach/running backs coach Jemal Singleton interviewed for the Saints’ offensive coordinator vacancy.

Singleton, 49, has been with Philadelphia since 2021. He previously served as running backs coach for the Colts, Raiders, and Bengals. He also spent much of his career at the college level, coaching for Air Force, Oklahoma State, and Arkansas.

In 2024, Singleton oversaw Saquon Barkley’s position group, with Barkley setting a league record for most yards in a single regular season and postseason combined.

Moore has said he intends to call the offensive plays in 2025 as New Orleans’ new head coach.