Saints lead Panthers 13-10 at halftime

The Saints aren’t the same team they were in Week 1 when they destroyed the Panthers 47-10. At halftime Sunday, the Saints lead only 13-10.

The Saints outgained the Panthers 243 to 114 but settled for two red zone field goals on their first two drives.

New Orleans’ only touchdown came on a 7-yard run by tight end Taysom Hill, who also has two receptions for 26 yards.

Derek Carr has completed 9 of 16 passes for 132 yards, and Alvin Kamara has rushed for 93 yards on 15 carries.

The Saints lost receiver Chris Olave to a concussion in the first half on an illegal hit by Panthers safety Xavier Woods. Olave, who also was diagnosed with a concussion in Week 6, was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The Panthers scored their only touchdown on a 3-yard throw from Bryce Young to Xavier Legette. Young is 10-of-13 for 77 yards.

They were gifted a field goal in the final seconds when Willie Gay punched Sam Franklin on a punt return. The Panthers started the drive at the New Orleans 28 and Eddy Pineiro kicked a 48-yard field goal with 38 seconds remaining.