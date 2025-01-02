Saints mourn the loss of Superdome employee in the New Year’s terrorist attack

The Saints are mourning the loss of a Caesars Superdome employee who was one of 14 people killed in the New Year’s terrorist attack in the city.

Matthew Tenedorio worked as an audiovisual technician.

His family created a GoFundMe page for his burial costs. They wrote, “On Jan. 1, 2025, our lives were shattered when Matthew Tenedorio was tragically shot and killed in the devastating terrorist attack in New Orleans. Matthew was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend whose laid-back spirit and infectious laughter brought joy to everyone around him. As an audiovisual technician for the Superdome, he played a crucial role in creating memorable experiences for countless fans and event-goers.”

The Saints released a statement confirming Tenedorio’s death and his contributions to the video production team at the stadium.

“Matthew was a young, talented, and had a bright future, helping deliver quality content for both the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans,” the team worte.

Former Princeton football player Tiger Bech also was killed in the attack. Bech’s brother, TCU receiver Jack Bech, declared for the 2025 NFL draft on Dec. 19.

“Love you always brother,” Jack Bech wrote on X. “You inspired me everyday and now you get to be with me in every moment.”