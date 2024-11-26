Saints open practice window for Tanoh Kpassagnon

The Saints are getting closer to having one of their key defensive players back in game action.

New Orleans announced on Tuesday that the club has opened the practice window for defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon.

Kpassagnon, 30, suffered a torn Achilles during the offseason and has been on the physically unable to perform list. The Saints will now have 21 days to have the defensive end practice before he must be activated or he’ll be out for the rest of the season.

In 40 games with 10 starts for New Orleans over the last three years, Kpassagnon has registered 9.5 sacks with 10 tackles for loss and 23 QB hits. In 101 career games, he’s put up 16.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and 41 QB hits.